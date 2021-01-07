Tom Brady will continue to rewrite the NFL postseason record book

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already owns his own page of the NFL postseason record book, and he’ll rewrite that page when the Buccaneers take on Washington on Saturday.

Here are a few of the postseason records that Brady owns, and some notes on how far everyone else in the league is from equaling Brady’s records:

Games played: Brady will appear in his 42nd career postseason game on Saturday. His former teammate Adam Vinatieri is in second place all time, having appeared in 32 career postseason games. Jerry Rice is third with 29 games, and if Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski plays on Sunday, it will be his 29th postseason game, moving him into a tie with Rice for third all time.

Games started: Brady has started all of his postseason games, so he’ll extend that record to 42 as well. Kickers aren’t considered starters, so Rice is next with 29 starts.

Games as winning quarterback: Brady has 30 postseason wins. Joe Montana is second with 16. In third place, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Peyton Manning are in a three-way tie with 14 postseason wins, and Ben Roethlisberger can also earn his 14th career postseason win if the Steelers beat the Browns on Sunday.

Passes thrown: Brady has thrown 1,627 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning, with 1,027 postseason passes, is the only other quarterback to throw more than 1,000.

Passes completed: Brady has completed 1,025 passes in the playoffs. Peyton Manning completed 649, and no one else even has 500 career completions in the postseason.

Passing yards: Brady is the all-time leader with 11,388 career postseason passing yards. Peyton Manning is second with 7,339, followed by Brett Favre with 5,885 and Joe Montana with 5,772. The next three quarterbacks on the all-time passing yards list are all active in this year’s playoffs: Ben Roethlisberger with 5,256, Aaron Rodgers with 5,027 and Drew Brees with 4,967.

Passing touchdowns: Brady has 73 career postseason touchdown passes. Joe Montana is next with 45.

Brady will keep adding to his records on Saturday, and maybe for quite a few postseason games after that.