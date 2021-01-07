Will Deshaun Watson ask for a trade?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2021, 9:57 AM EST
The Texans have suggested that they’ll listen to quarterback Deshaun Watson when hiring a coach. But what if they ultimately don’t hire the person he’d like to be coached by?

Rumors already are circulating, and we’ve already heard them from multiple different people, that Watson has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade. If that’s happening, it may just be a strategic effort to ensure his views are respected by ownership. Regardless, it raises the stakes and crosses a bridge and potentially sets the foundation for Watson eventually to decide that he’d like to continue his career elsewhere.

We can already hear the reaction. “He just signed a new contract, the cap charge would be crippling!

Take a look at the contract. Trading him would result in a cap charge of $21.6 million. The Herschel-sized haul of draft picks that a Deshaun Watson trade would generate would more than justify it.

It’s too early to think about where he’d potentially be traded. It’s not too early to make a list of teams that would possibly clamor to get him. The Patriots, Steelers, Colts, Raiders, Broncos, Washington, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Saints, Panthers, Falcons, Buccaneers (if Tom Brady is one and done), and 49ers are the most obvious.

Other teams that on the surface don’t need a quarterback would be wise to at least consider the possibility of an upgrade.

As the Texans decide on their next coach (and it presumably will be someone represented by Bob LaMonte, for reasons to be addressed later today), keep an eye on the possibility that Watson will respond by making it known privately, and possibly publicly, that he’s ready to move on and move out.

  1. There are certain organizations that just can’t ever figure it out: Texans, Vikings, Lions to name a few. Watson deserves better. I wouldn’t blame him for requesting a trade.

  6. Dude is too talented not to request a trade….can you imagine him playing in Washington with those offensive weapons & that defense

  8. What a team leader. Just shows he can’t carry the load.

    Watson is an elite fantasy football qb, not reality!

  9. Chicago should right their wrong and trade the farm for him. Houston has no draft pick and no cap space. He’ll be the next Matt Stafford if he doesn’t get out now.

  11. Why would he? The team dumped their previous problem, they have a great pres of operations, brought in a new solid gm, and have built the foundation they need.

    What they dont need is to hire Bienemy. Whomever hires that guy for a head coach job will be set back 3 years.

    As an outsider im so confused why people have an issue with the great improvements this organization has made over the past few months.

  12. You say the 21+million cap hit would be worth the team but considering the Texans are already 18M over the projected cap that would would put them almost 40M in the hole. Could they even field a team? And even with any acquired draft picks they would still be short picks thanks to O’Briens awful deals

  13. What do you get for a franchise QB in his prime? I don’t think we’ve ever seen that go down. Two ones and two twos?

  15. I would trade a top 10 pick for Watson, but my team has Mahomes… I’d say he’s a top 15 QB in the league, with the potential to be top 10 and and he’s proven. The problem is; teams with top 10 pics don’t generally have the positions around him to matter. That said, the pieces around him in Texas aren’t much better than what he could get elsewhere.

    If I were him I’d bail, I’d just put a clause in the that JJ Watt can’t follow me. Watsons been carrying his baggage for 4 years.

  16. His contract doesn’t kick in for another year so teams would have a year to finagle him under the cap…

    I hope he requests a trade. The Texans may be the league’s biggest trainwreck right now with all those crazy Jack Easterby stories.

  18. He should’ve never signed the contract w this dumpster fire of an organization. He could’ve gotten this money anywhere as a premier talent and been playing for Super Bowls for years to come literally next season.

  19. He’d be a fool to go to the Raiders or the Broncos. Until Denver completely cuts ties with Elway and the Raiders finally realize that Chuckie is nothing more than an overpaid TV analyst he would be in the same boat he’s in now. Good enough to maybe make it to the playoffs as a wildcard and then one and done. If I were him the Steelers, the Colts or the 49ers would be the best spot he could land and win now.

  20. so the Bob Lamonte client roster is pretty damn impressive. Two people that would seem to have a tie for the Texans HC gig would be current Houston Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly (who Watson had stuck up for), and Buffalo’s Brian Daboll, who has certainly done wonders with the Bills offense and Josh Allen.

  22. Ask for trade/release now or have his career wasted for a decade. Look at management DeShaun, they’re not going anywhere. Save yourself and leave!

  25. I typically don’t support players who “demand” trades, but a guy like Deshaun Watson deserves much better than the Houston Texans. In short, if you’re a superstar who plays for the Lions, or you are Deshaun Watson, you are well within your rights to demand better for yourself.

  28. OTC has a great article on the Texans 2021 Cap issues & fiscal problems facing the new front office. The review of potential Cap moves to get into CAP compliance by 3/14/2021 was to do several items. The biggest was the trade of JJ Watts. They don’t examine a Watson Trade, but given the Cap problems, losing Watson, for a first rnd draft pick & some other picks makes sense. Send him & JJ to a team for their next two 1st picks.

  30. Caserio will fix this in a millisecond. He has no ego, works hard both in practice and front office, and has great rapport with players. His days are spent on the practice field helping coaches train players how to improve. Which means he learns first hand what kind of players fit the profile the team both needs and wants. So It will be fun to watch Houston become a well run operation that Watson happily represents.

  32. can we get John Fox to go on record about who he thought the Bears should draft in 2017? Surely it was Watson, while Pace was too enamored by weird stuff like the fact that Mitch drove his grandma’s old car.

  33. He just signed a huge deal. The cap implications would be massive. He isn’t going anywhere.

  34. Quickly becoming one of the most overrated players in the league. DeShaun “garbage time” Watson.

  35. I wouldn’t be surprised if the new GM wanted to trade Watson. It’s a QB league, and all the elite QB’s are winning. It’s not hard. All the rules favor the QB. Tom Brady made all his teammates and all his coaches in New England look like winners. Now, they’re all losers? Now all the losers in Tampa Bay are suddenly winners? Seriously? No. Watson is the most overrated player in the NFL, and the new GM might not want to hitch his wagon to this guy.

  40. He’s not good enough to demand a trade. He’s been surrounded by talent and has won nothing. Stafford of the AFC.

  41. I would trade for him in a heartbeat, only if I can get the old Texan rate a top 5 wr was a second rounder. I’ll give you 3rd and a conditional 3rd in 2134.

  44. So you’re saying the Bears could right their wrong from four years ago?

    It’ll never happen.

  45. Vikings have 2nd best receiver duo in NFL – will be number 1 after Vikings have Watson for Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter.

