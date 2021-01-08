A.J. Brown: As long as I have breath in my body, I’m going to play

Getty Images

Titans receiver A.J. Brown has spent much of the season on the injury report. He missed two games.

Brown, though, isn’t about to miss Sunday’s wild-card playoff game with the Ravens.

“As long as I have breath in my body, I’m going to play,” Brown said Friday.

The Titans list Brown with knee and hand injuries. He was a limited participant Wednesday before not participating Thursday and Friday, creating some anxiety in Titan Nation.

Brown, though, vows to be ready despite his lack of practice time, something he has dealt with much of the season.

“I don’t get as many reps as I would like during the week,” Brown said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “It turns into film study, and me working to make the most of my opportunities.”

Brown made 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in his second season.