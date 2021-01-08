A.J. Brown did not practice Friday

Getty Images

Leading Titans receiver A.J. Brown did not practice on Friday, putting in question his status for Sunday’s playoff game against the Ravens.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said during his Friday press conference that he’s not ruling anyone out for the wild-card matchup. But Brown (knee/hand) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday before not participating on Thursday and Friday.

“He didn’t practice today, so we’ll see what his designation is,” Vrabel said.

Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns in his second season out of Ole Miss. He had 10 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown last week — including a 52-yard catch in the final 30 seconds that set up Sam Sloman’s game-winning 37-yard field goal.

If he’s unable to play, it would be a significant blow to the Tennessee offense.