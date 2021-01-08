A.J. Brown has no injury designation for Sunday

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/hand) didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday, and was limited on Tennessee’s estimated Wednesday injury report.

But he said Friday, “As long as I have breath in my body, I’m going to play.”

Apparently that’s good enough for the Titans, as the wide receiver has no injury designation for Sunday’s wild-card matchup with Baltimore.

In fact, the Titans have no injury designations at all for this weekend’s game, meaning everyone on the active roster is healthy to play.

d Rodger Saffold (ankle), tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), and center Ben Jones (hamstring) were all limited on Friday, but are expected to play.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not participate on Thursday, but was full on Friday.