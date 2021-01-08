All-Pro vote indicates Aaron Rodgers will be the MVP

Getty Images

We won’t officially know the identify of the 2020 NFL MVP until the night before Super Bowl LV. Unofficially, we know.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers undoubtedly will be the MVP, for the third time in his career.

Rodgers received 46 of 50 votes at quarterback, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes receiving two each.

Those same 50 voters cast ballots this week for MVP. Presumably, at least 26 of the 46 who voted for Rodgers for All-Pro quarterback voted for Rodgers for MVP.

It’s also possible that Rodgers will get more than 46 votes for MVP. Last year, Bill Polian voted for Russell Wilson as the All-Pro quarterback but voted for Lamar Jackson as the MVP. Which makes no sense but which proves the point that something like that could happen again.