Bills promote Duke Williams, Jordan Devey

The Bills have promoted two players from the practice squad for Saturday’s playoff opener against the Colts.

Wide receiver Duke Williams and offensive lineman Jordan Devey have been called up. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

The Bills listed a pair of wide receivers as questionable for the game. Stefon Diggs indicated he will play despite an oblique injury, but Cole Beasley missed last week with a leg injury and may not play Saturday.

Williams played four games last season and made one appearance this year. He played four snaps against the Jets in Week 7.

Devey also made his lone appearance of the regular season in that game. He played two offensive snaps.