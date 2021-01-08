Browns facility still closed Friday morning, team hopes to practice later in day

Getty Images

The Browns have not practiced this week and it remains unclear if they will be able to do so on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the team’s facility remains closed on Friday morning as the team waits for the latest COVID-19 testing results and continues contact tracing after two more players were placed on the reserve list Thursday. There is hope that they will get the green light to practice later in the day, but that’s very much up in the air.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said that not practicing would not have an impact on the Browns’ readiness for Sunday night’s game against the Steelers. That’s a bit hard to believe, especially when the team will already be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and several other players who are regulars in the lineup.

Safety Ronnie Harrison and practice squad linebacker Montrel Meander were the two new additions to the list and NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said the team has found some spread of the coronavirus inside the team. Previous cases were found to be cases of community spread.