Browns place Jovante Moffatt on COVID-19 list

USA Today Sports

The Browns have placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list in safety Jovante Moffatt.

It’s currently unclear if Moffat tested positive or was a close contact of someone who has.

Moffat has been a special teams contributor in his first season out of Middle Tennessee. He’s appeared in nine games this season.

Cleveland’s assistant offensive line coach Scott Peters also tested positive on Friday, though he was already isolated as a high risk close contact.

The Browns are scheduled to practice for the first time this week on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Sunday’s wild-card matchup with the Steelers is still set for Sunday night at 8:15.