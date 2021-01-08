Browns will practice on Friday afternoon

Getty Images

The Browns will be able to practice on Friday.

The team’s facility remained closed on Friday morning as the team waited for the latest round of COVID-19 testing results, but multiple reports say that the team has been cleared to get on the field for the first time this week. The practice is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. ET.

According to reports, assistant offensive coach Scott Peters tested positive. He was already isolated from the team as a high-risk close contact.

Acting head coach Mike Priefer will run the practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive on Tuesday, which was the first of three days that the Browns kept their facility closed. They have held virtual walkthroughs the last two days.

Stefanski will not be back for Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh. Left guard Joel Bitonio, tight end Harrison Bryant, safety Ronnie Harrison, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, cornerback Kevin Johnson, linebacker Malcolm Smith, and cornerback Denzel Ward remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m. ET: Safety Jovante Moffatt was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday afternoon. It’s not known if he tested positive or was a close contact of someone who did.