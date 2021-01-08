Buccaneers rule LeSean McCoy out, promote Deone Bucannon

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy was listed as questionable to face the Washington Football Team on Thursday’s injury report, but he’s been downgraded to out.

The Bucs announced that McCoy will miss the game because of an illness. McCoy did not play in Week 17 and has only touched the ball nine times since Week 6.

In addition to ruling out McCoy, the Buccaneers also made other roster moves. They have promoted linebacker Deone Bucannon, guard Ted Larsen, cornerback Herb Miller and defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad. Miller and Potoa’e are COVID replacements with linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Steve McLendon are still on the reserve list.

Linebacker Chapelle Russell was placed on waivers to round out the day’s transactions.