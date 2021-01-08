Champ Kelly, George Paton to interview with Broncos Friday

Getty Images

The Broncos will kick off their General Manager search with a pair of interviews on Friday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton will meet with the team. They are part of a group of five candidates who have been identified as candidates to replace John Elway, who will remain with the organization as the president of football operations.

Paton has also interviewed with the Lions while Kelly has interviewed with the Panthers.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the other identified candidates — Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Broncos college scouting director Brian Stark, and Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot — will interview with the team on Saturday.