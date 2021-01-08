Chargers interviewed Joe Brady Thursday

Getty Images

Three teams requested permission to interview Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their head coaching jobs and he’s now spoken to all three of them.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brady interviewed with the Chargers on Thursday. He interviewed with the Texans and the Falcons earlier in the week.

Brady just completed his first season with the Panthers. He spent 2019 as LSU’s passing game coordinator and was on Sean Payton’s Saints staff before going to Baton Rouge.

The Chargers have also interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are also slated to interview in the next few days.