Colts elevate Darius Anderson, Jared Veldheer

Getty Images

The Colts promoted running back Darius Anderson and offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against Buffalo. Anderson was a COVID-19 replacement.

Indianapolis’ active roster now stands at 54 players.

Anderson signed with the Colts’ practice squad Sept. 8 after participating in training camp with the Cowboys. Dallas signed him as an undrafted free agent out of TCU.

Anderson played 45 games with 21 starts for the Horned Frogs, finishing with 430 carries for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 224 yards and had 14 kickoff returns for 309 yards.

Veldheer signed to the Colts’ practice squad on Dec. 31. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 17 and started at left tackle.

Veldheer has played 121 career games with 114 starts in his time with the Colts (2020), Packers (2019), Patriots (2019), Broncos (2018), Cardinals (2014-17) and Raiders (2010-2013). He also has appeared in five postseason contests with four starts.