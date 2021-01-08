Cowboys announce Mike Nolan, Jim Tomsula firings

USA TODAY Sports

Word on Friday was that the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and the team has now announced the move.

Nolan joined the staff after Mike McCarthy was hired as head coach early last year. He changed the scheme that the Cowboys had run in the past and the performance of the unit was terrible for much of the season.

The Cowboys also announced that they have fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

“I am appreciative of my relationships with both Mike and Jim, and I am grateful for the contributions that both of them made to our team under difficult circumstances in 2020,” McCarthy said in a statement. “These are never easy decisions to make, and we wish them, and their families, the very best in the future.”

The Cowboys gave offensive coordinator Kellen Moore a new deal to keep him from taking the Boise State head coaching job, so the Nolan move will likely represent the biggest change to the coaching staff this offseason.