Darius Leonard: Everybody is counting the Colts out against the Bills

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard will be one of the best players on the field when this year’s playoffs begin on Saturday in Buffalo. But he knows not many people are giving his team a chance.

Leonard says coach Frank Reich has made sure that everyone in the facility knows that the experts think the Colts are going to lose to the Bills.

“I feel like for me, there is never any pressure. Like coach said, when you are the seventh seed everybody expects you to fail, that’s the mindset,” Leonard said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “Everybody is saying you will fail. I looked at something today, it was pretty crazy that everybody said that the Bills are going to win, everybody is counting us out. So we can just go in there and just be us.”

The Colts are 6.5-point underdogs against the Bills. Maybe not everybody is counting them out, but they’re certainly viewed as long shots.