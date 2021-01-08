Full vote totals for 2020 NFL All-Pro team

Getty Images

The Associated Press revealed the 2020 NFL All-Pro team on Friday and it included a pair of unanimous selections.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald were both named by all 50 voters. The full voting totals have now been released and the choices at several other positions were nearly as clear cut.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and Bears kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson each received at least 43 votes.

Tyreek Hill of the Chiefs edged DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals for the third wide receiver spot by three votes while Colts linebacker Darius Leonard just beat out Devin White of the Buccaneers for the third spot at that position.

Safety was another tight postion. Tyrann Mathieu of the Chiefs had 19 votes and made the first-team with both Budda Baker of the Cardinals and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. They tied with 18 votes and Jamal Adams of the Seahawks was fourth with 14 votes.

The full vote totals for this year are below:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Packers, 46; Josh Allen, Bills, 2; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 2.

Running back: Derrick Henry, Titans, 47; Alvin Kamara, Saints, 3.

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 50.

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Packers, 49; Stefon Diggs, Bills, 48; Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, 24; DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, 21; Justin Jefferson, Vikings, 5; Calvin Ridley, Falcons, 1; DK Metcalf, Seahawks, 1; Cole Beasley, Bills, 1.

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers, 26; Garett Bolles, Broncos, 13; Trent Williams, 49ers, 7; Terron Armstead, Saints, 2; Laremy Tunsil, Texans, 1; Eric Fisher, Chiefs, 1.

Right Tackle: Jack Conklin, Browns, 18; Ryan Ramczyk, Saints, 11; Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, 10; Orlando Brown Jr., Ravens, 5; Braden Smith, Colts, 5; Daryl Williams, Bills, 1.

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts, 24; Joel Bitonio, Browns, 16; Ali Marpet, Buccaneers, 7; Elgton Jenkins, Packers, 2; Rodger Saffold, Titans, 1.

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington, 23 1-2; Wyatt Teller, Browns, 10; David DeCastro, Steelers, 8 1-2; Zack Martin, Cowboys, 3; Chris Lindstrom, Falcons, 3; Nate Davis, Titans, 2.

Center: Corey Linsley, Packers, 18; Ryan Kelly, Colts, 8; Frank Ragnow, Lions, 8; Rodney Hudson, Raiders, 5; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers, 4; Jason Kelce, Eagles, 2; Ben Jones, Titans, 2; JC Tretter, Browns, 1; Mitch Morse, Bills, 1; Erik McCoy, Saints, 1.

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Steelers, 47; Myles Garrett, Browns, 36; Khalil Mack, Bears, 6; Za’Darius Smith, Packers, 4; Trey Hendrickson, Saints, 3; Haason Reddick, Cardinals, 2; Brandon Graham, Eagles, 1; Cam Jordan, Saints, 1.

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Rams, 50; DeForest Buckner, Colts, 25; Chris Jones, Chiefs, 10; Cam Heyward, Steelers, 8; Grady Jarrett, Falcons, 2; Leonard Williams, Giants, 2; Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers, 1; Quinnen Williams, Jets, 1; Stephon Tuitt, Steelers, 1.

Linebackers: Fred Warner, 49ers, 39; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks, 35; Darius Leonard, Colts, 18; Devin White, Buccaneers, 16; Demario Davis, Saints, 14; Lavonte David, Buccaneers, 10; Roquan Smith, Bears, 10; Eric Kendricks, Vikings, 3; Blake Martinez, Giants, 2; Myles Jack, Jaguars, 1; Zach Cunningham, Texans, 1; Deion Jones, Falcons, 1.

Cornerbacks: Xavien Howard, Dolphins, 47; Jalen Ramsey, Rams, 25; Jaire Alexander, Packers, 18; Tre’Davious White, Bills, 6; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens, 2; James Bradberry, Giants, 1; J.C. Jackson, Patriots, 1.

Safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs, 19; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers, 18; Budda Baker, Cardinals, 18; Jamal Adams, Seahawks, 14; Jessie Bates III, Bengals, 8; Justin Simmons, Broncos, 6; Adrian Amos, Packers, 6; John Johnson III, Rams, 4; Marcus Maye, Jets, 4; Jordan Poyer, Bills, 3.

Kicker: Jason Sanders, Dolphins, 23; Justin Tucker, Ravens, 11; Younghoe Koo, Falcons, 10; Jason Myers, Seahawks, 4; Graham Gano, Giants, 1; Mason Crosby, Packers, 1.

Punter: Jake Bailey, Patriots, 26; Jack Fox, Lions, 12; Michael Dickson, Seahawks, 9; Corey Bojorquez, Bills, 2; Tress Way, Washington, 1.

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears, 43; Andre Roberts, Bills, 7.

Punt Returner: Gunner Olszewski, Patriots, 28; Jakeem Grant, Dolphins, 11; Andre Roberts, Bills, 6; Ray-Ray McCloud, Steelers, 3; Hunter Renfrow, Raiders, 1; Nyheim Hines, Colts, 1.

Special Teamer: George Odum, Colts, 28; Matthew Slater, Patriots, 7; Zeke Turner, Cardinals, 4; Nick Bellore, Seahawks 4; Justin Bethel, Patriots, 2; Dennis Gardeck, Cardinals, 1; Gunner Olszewski, Patriots, 1; Andre Roberts, Bills, 1; Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears, 1; Tyler Matakevich, Bills, 1.

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox, Ravens, 27; Luke Rhodes, Colts, 8; Tyler Ott, Seahawks, 7; Jon Weeks, Texans, 2; L.P. Ladouceur, Cowboys, 2; Rick Lovato, Eagles, 1; Charley Hughlett, Browns, 1; Nick Sundberg, Washington, 1; J.J. Jansen, Panthers, 1.