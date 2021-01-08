Jets complete interview with Robert Saleh

Getty Images

The Jets completed an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their head coaching vacancy, the team announced Friday.

It was the third interview for Saleh, with the Jaguars and Chargers set to meet with him Saturday. He met with the Falcons and Lions earlier this week.

Among the six teams with head coaching vacancies, only the Texans have not requested to interview Saleh.

Saleh, 41, has spent four years as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. He has also served on the staffs of the Jaguars, Seahawks and Texans. Saleh has emerged as perhaps the hottest name in the NFL coaching carousel.

He is the third coach the Jets have interviewed. The Jets talked to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Bengals former head coach Marvin Lewis earlier this week.