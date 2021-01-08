John Wolford: I’m preparing and I’ll be ready to play if asked to

Getty Images

The Rams aren’t deviating from their coordinated messaging.

Head coach Sean McVay said he’s not going to announce who will start at quarterback. Jared Goff simply said he’ll be ready to play if he has to. And backup John Wolford, who started in Week 17, has basically said the same.

“I’m preparing and I’ll be ready to play if asked to,” Wolford said in his Thursday press conference.

Wolford finished his NFL debut 22-of-38 passing for 231 yards with an interception, plus 56 rushing yards on six carries. That pick came on his first throw and then Wolford was able to settle into the rhythm of the game.

“I think getting that first start out of the way, it just gives you some confidence,” Wolford said. “You’re always confident in your abilities, but candidly you never really know until you actually play in a game. I think I’ve definitely gained some confidence by going out there and playing in a pretty meaningful game, getting reps. So, less nervous. I probably put on a poker face the last time we Zoomed last week and said I was doing fine. But good, definitely less nervous, feel more comfortable. The accumulation of reps are valuable, especially game reps.”

Goff is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game after he was limited in practice all week. Whether Goff or Wolford is the starter, the offense will have to be more productive than it’s been in the last two games. Los Angeles hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown since Week 15.