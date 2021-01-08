Kurt Warner announces he has COVID-19

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner announced on social media that he has COVID-19.

He will not, obviously, be in studio for NFL GameDay Morning but did not indicate whether he would participate remotely.

“I’m so excited about the NFLs 1st ‘Super WildCard Weekend’… but at the same time bummed I won’t be in studio w/ my guys on @NFLGameday Morning bc I have recently tested positive for COVID. I’m doing well, going through protocols & hope to be back in studio next weekend!”

Warner joined NFL Network in 2010 as an analyst following a 12-year NFL career.