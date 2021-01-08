Lions interview Jeff Ireland for G.M. opening

Getty Images

The Lions have completed another interview with a General Manager candidate.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saints assistant G.M. of college personnel Jeff Ireland interviewed with the team on Friday. Ireland has also interviewed with the Panthers this week.

Ireland was the Dolphins General Manager from 2008-2013 and has been working in the Saints front office since 2015. He’s been on hand for the drafting of players like wide receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore over that period.

Ireland is the last known candidate for the Lions job to interview with the team. Unless they expand the search, they may now move onto a second round of talks or directly to hiring someone.

The Lions have also interviewed their vice president of player personnel Kyle O’Brien, director of player personnel Lance Newmark, and director of pro scouting Rob Lohman. The other outside candidates are Saints assistant G.M. of pro personnel Terry Fontenot, Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes, Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.