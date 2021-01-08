Marcus Peters laughs off playoff criticism of Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson hasn’t won a playoff game yet.

That’s an indisputable fact, and it provides some fodder for criticism of the now 24-year-old quarterback.

The Chargers put together a 23-3 lead before Jackson threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the final score 23-17. Jackson finished that game 14-of-29 passing for 194 yards with two TDs, one interception, and 54 yards rushing. He also took seven sacks.

Last year, the Titans rained on Jackson’s stellar regular season by forcing three turnovers in the divisional round. Jackson was 31-of-59 passing for 365 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and rushed for 143 yards. But he also took four sacks and lost a fumble, the Ravens falling 28-12.

But Jackson is still one of the league’s best players. He was voted MVP a year ago. And that’s why cornerback Marcus Peters isn’t sweating Jackson’s past — or the criticism that comes with it — when it comes to this weekend’s rematch with Tennessee.

“I just laugh at it,” Peters said in his press conference on Thursday. “They try to criticize him, and then they also compare him to the greats who … Like, Peyton Manning didn’t win a playoff game [at first]; he was 0-3 at first. So, things like that.

“But my whole thing is just watch the young man grow, watch the young man continue to lead this team, continue to lead this offense and be the wonderful person that he is off the field. How he holds and carries himself in a day-to-day manner, it’s out of this world. You can’t be Lamar Jackson and hold yourself to that standard like he does. Every time that he may have a bad game, he holds up, he stands on his 10 toes, and he owns up to everything, and he comes back the next week ready to work. So, you’ve got to appreciate those things.”

Jackson completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020. Plus, he became the first quarterback to ever register consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards rushing — finishing with 1,0005. But if the Ravens can’t defeat the Titans this weekend, that playoff criticism of Jackson isn’t going away.