Matt Eberflus to interview with Jets, Chargers after Colts play Saturday

Getty Images

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be trying to slow down the Bills on Saturday afternoon before moving on to meetings with a pair of teams who are in the market for a new head coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Eberflus is set to interview with the Jets on Sunday and the Chargers on Monday.

Eberflus is in his third year as the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. These are his first interviews of this cycle, but he did interview with the Browns before they hired Kevin Stefanski last year.

The Texans also requested an interview with Eberflus, but Pelissero reports that he is not going to speak with the team. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are “resetting” their coaching search after hiring General Manager Nick Caserio this week.