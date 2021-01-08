Matt Eberflus turns down offer to interview for Texans head coach

Getty Images

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has turned down the Texans’ request to come in for an interview for their head coaching vacancy.

The Texans initially sought permission to interview Eberflus before hiring General Manager Nick Caserio, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Although no reason has been given for why Eberflus turned the Texans down, it raises the question of whether he’s leery of the issues going on in Houston, where many people around the league have concerns about the direction the franchise has gone in since Jack Easterby, the team’s executive vice president of football operations, got owner Cal McNair’s ear. The hiring of Caserio, who has long been close to Easterby, strongly suggests that Easterby is calling the shots. And Eberflus may not be interested in coaching for a team run by Easterby.

Also concerning about the Texans is the possibility that Deshaun Watson, the franchise quarterback who is by far the team’s most valuable asset, is unhappy in Houston.

Eberflus is still scheduled to interview with the Jets and Chargers, so he wants a head-coaching job. Just not the Texans job.