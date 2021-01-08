Matt LaFleur: Davante Adams resting, no reservations for next week

Getty Images

The Packers have the luxury of a playoff bye, but have held a few practices this week. Notably, wide receiver Davante Adams has not participated in them.

But on Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur said it’s not a reason for concern.

“Yeah, it’s just rest,” LaFleur said during his Friday press conference. “He’s been getting treatment and getting some conditioning in. But no reservations there.”

Adams finished the season with 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. Adams set a new franchise record for receptions and tied Green Bay’s franchise record for touchdowns — accomplishing the feats in 14 games.

Green Bay will take on the NFC’s lowest-remaining seed next weekend.