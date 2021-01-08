Myles Garrett among Browns questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Browns have listed seven players as questionable for Sunday’s wild-card matchup with the Steelers, including star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett (shoulder) would have been a full participant had the club practiced on Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski — who will not coach the game due to a positive COVID-19 test — said on Friday that he’s confident Garrett will play.

Stefanski said the same about defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), who is listed also listed as questionable.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee/illness) and cornerback Terrance Mitchell (not injury related) are also questionable. Neither player will practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) will be back on the practice field on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. He’s listed as questionable.

Left guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (calf) are questionable, too.

The Browns also have left guard Joel Bitonio, cornerback Denzel Ward, tight end Harrison Bryant, safety Ronnie Harrison, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, cornerback Kevin Johnson, safety Jovante Moffatt, and linebacker Malcolm Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stefanski had no update as to whether or not any of those players would be able to come off the COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game.