NFLPA names Isaac Rochell this week’s Community MVP

Getty Images

Chargers defensive lineman Isaac Rochell has been named this week’s Community MVP by the NFL Players Association.

Rochell joined with a neighbor in the spring to found apparel company Local Human. The company donates 100 percent of its proceeds to charitable causes and has worked in the last few months to donate money to non-profits, provide meals to food banks, supply teachers with materials, and provide help to needy families throughout the holiday season.

“I’ve always said that being a great football player is my number one priority while I’m in the NFL,” Rochell said in a statement. “While I believe that is my main goal, goal 1B is doing as much as I possibly can off the field to impact my community.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Rochell’s Do Good foundation and he will be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.