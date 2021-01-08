Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: He’s our quarterback

Getty Images

The first question that Texans General Manager Nick Caserio fielded at his introductory press conference concerned quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Reports of Watson’s unhappiness and potential desire to be traded have surfaced over the last couple of days along with word that the Texans will not trade him if he requests one. Among Watson’s reported issues is that the team said they would consult him on their coaching and General Manager searches, but didn’t follow up on it. That has reportedly led to Watson cutting off communication with the team.

Caserio said “the respect and admiration” he has for Watson is “significant” and referred to Watson as “our quarterback.” A followup asked if that meant Watson will not be traded, Caserio said it is “important for us to take some time” and that they would have discussions with Watson at an “appropriate” time.

Texans owner Cal McNair followed that up by saying that Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt are “valued members” of the team whose goals are in alignment with those of the organization.

Neither of those answers involved banging on the table to say that there won’t be a trade involving Watson, so there will be some eyes on the situation in Houston in the coming days.