No injury designations for JuJu Smith-Schuster and the rest of the Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers rested several players in Week 17 because they already had the AFC North wrapped up and they head into Sunday night’s game against the Browns without any injury concerns.

No Steelers players received injury designations for the Wild Card round. That means everyone on the active roster is considered healthy enough to play on Sunday.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is included in that group. Smith-Schuster missed practice on Thursday with a knee injury, but he was back to full participation on Friday.

The team will be without cornerback Joe Haden as he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. Head coach Mike Tomlin said early in the week that guard Matt Feiler and linebacker Robert Spillane could play, but neither player has been activated from injured reserve at this point.