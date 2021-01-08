Ohio State-Alabama national championship game officially on

Getty Images

Despite concerns that a COVID-19 outbreak could cause the college football national championship game to be delayed, both Ohio State and Alabama have confirmed that the game is a go.

Both schools have confirmed they have been cleared to make the trip to Miami and play on Monday night.

It’s still not clear whether either team will be significantly affected by COVID-19. A report this week indicated that Ohio State had concerns about several players at one position being unable to play, but unlike the NFL, college football does not have any established protocols for announcing the names of players who won’t be able to play. If either team has players who have been ruled out, we may not learn that until a few minutes before kickoff.

Alabama is led by Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, while Ohio State is led by quarterback Justin Fields.