Raiders interview Gus Bradley, Kris Richard for defensive coordinator

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said earlier this week he’d like to move quickly to hire a defensive coordinator to replace the fired Paul Guenther.

While many are still interviewing head coaching candidates, Las Vegas is now in position to get a top DC.

The Raiders have interviewed Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and former Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard, according to Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bradley is reportedly one of the leading candidates for the job. He was Gruden’s linebackers coach from 2006-2008 in Tampa Bay. He went on to become Seattle’s defensive coordinator in 2009, parlayed that into becoming Jaguars head coach in 2013, and has been the Chargers’ DC since 2017.

Richard spent the year out of coaching after he was not retained on Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys’ staff for the 2020 season. He has not worked under Gruden in the past, but did work with Raiders’ defensive line coach Rod Marinelli from 2018-2019 in Dallas. Marinelli served as Las Vegas’ interim defensive coordinator for the last three games of the season.

Rams assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry (Marinelli’s son-in-law) and Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris are also expected to be candidates for the job.