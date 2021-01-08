Rams activate Michael Brockers off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Rams may not be revealing who will start at quarterback in Saturday’s wild-card matchup against the Seahawks, but they’re at least getting much closer to full strength.

Los Angeles activated defensive lineman Michael Brockers off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Brockers was placed on the list last Thursday, making him ineligible to play in the Week 17 victory over the Cardinals. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp also missed the regular-season finale while on the COVID-19 list. L.A. activated him earlier this week.

In his ninth season, Brockers registered 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in 2020.