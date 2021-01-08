Rashaan Evans believes uptick in penalties stems from his ejection in Week 1

USA TODAY Sports

Rashaan Evans threw a punch in the season opener against Denver. The Titans linebacker said his ejection led to officials putting him under a microscope all season.

Evans finished with a team-high eight penalties.

“To be honest with you, I really haven’t changed anything,” Evans said, via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. “It’s one of those situations that whenever you get in a position or situation at the beginning of the season where you punch a guy, everybody is going to be looking for you and going to be keying on you. That’s just how it is. Unfortunately, that happened and you get keyed on a lot – more differently than other guys.”

Evans finished his third season with 96 tackles, a half sack and five pass breakups.

Evans had only four penalties last season after getting none in his rookie season. Despite the rash of penalties this season, Evans said he will continue to play physical while seeking to follow coach Mike Vrabel’s golden rule of not doing “dumb s— that hurts the team.”

“You’ve got to know that when that whistle blows, you’ve got to completely eliminate yourself,” Evans said. “You’ve got to run away, or do what you have to. It all depends on the player, and at the end of the day, even with the penalties I’ve had, I’ve never allowed it to change the way I’ve played. My physicality is the greatest asset I have. I don’t want to hurt the team, but at the same time, you can still hurt the team by not playing your game. It’s one of those give-and-take type of things. The No. 1 thing is to try your best not to get any fouls that hurt the team.”