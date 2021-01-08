Ravens list seven as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens have listed seven players as questionable for this weekend’s playoff game with the Titans, but three of those key players were upgraded from limited to full participants on Friday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), center Patrick Mekari (back), and linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) were all full on the last injury report of the week. They’re all listed as questionable.

Tackle D.J. Fluker (knee) was a limited participant on Friday after he sat out the first two days of the week. Wide receiver Willie Snead (ankle) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) were also limited Friday participants and are all questionable.

Guard Ben Bredeson (knee) was a Friday addition to the injury report and he’s questionable, too.