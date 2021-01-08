Report: Eagles parting ways with linebackers coach

Getty Images

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is leaving the team, so it stands to reason that other defensive coaches will follow.

Linebackers coach Ken Flajole won’t return, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Flajole, 66, is considering retirement, according to Marvez.

Flajole has spent the past five years with the Eagles. He began his career in the NFL in 1998 with the Packers. He also has coahced for the Seahawks, Panthers, Rams, Saints and Browns.

From 2009-11, Flajole was the Rams’ defensive coordinator.