Report: Mike Evans plans to play Saturday

Getty Images

It didn’t look good for Mike Evans on Saturday when the ground gave way under his foot as he reached back for a pass behind him and his knee buckled. But an MRI delivered good news to the Buccaneers and their Pro Bowl receiver, and he will give it a go Saturday.

Although the team listed Evans as questionable on its injury report Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Evans plans to play.

That’s really not a surprise given the stakes and Evans’ toughness.

Evans is in his seventh season, and has become the only player in NFL history with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career, but he has never played in a playoff game.

Evans has missed only six games in seven seasons and played through hamstring and ankle injuries this season. In fact, Evans was doubtful for the season opener against the Saints but ended up playing 65 snaps.

Coach Bruce Arians said this week that Evans has “a chance” to play Saturday but expected the receiver to be a “game-time decision.”

Evans made 70 catches for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns.