Report: Ravens LB coach Mike Macdonald is expected to be Michigan’s defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald is reportedly set to move from the staff of one Harbaugh brother to another.

After Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported that the University of Michigan is targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the plan is for Macdonald to leave John Harbaugh’s staff after the Ravens are done playing.

Harbaugh’s brother Jim is the Michigan head coach and the team parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Brown after going 2-4 in a 2020 season that saw several games canceled for COVID-related reasons.

Macdonald has been with the Ravens since 2014. He previously coached at the University of Georgia.