Robert Saleh to interview with Jaguars, Chargers Saturday

By the end of Saturday, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will have interviewed with five of the six teams currently in the market for a head coach.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Saleh will interview with the Jaguars and Chargers on Saturday. He is set to interview with the Jets on Friday and has already met with the Falcons and Lions about their vacancies.

The Texans are the only team with a head coaching vacancy that is not on that list. That could change if newly hired G.M. Nick Caserio wants to take the search in a different direction, but there’s been no word of a request at this point.

Given the level of interest in Saleh and the way his profile has grown over the last two seasons, it would be something of a surprise if this head coaching cycle ends without him in a new job.