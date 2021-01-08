Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney listed as questionable for Bears

Getty Images

Linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t practice at all this week, but the Bears aren’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

Smith has been listed as questionable to play due to the elbow injury that knocked him out of the team’s Week 17 game. The lack of practice time would seem to leave him on the unlikelier side of questionable and the Bears will have to issue an update if Smith does not wind up making the trip.

That applies to wide receiver Darnell Mooney as well. Mooney missed all three practices this week with an ankle injury, but joins Smith in the questionable category.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Woods (toe, glute) are also listed as questionable. Cornerback Buster Skrine has been ruled out with a concussion.