Saints activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Saints will have C.J. Gardner-Johnson back to play the Bears, as the safety was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Gardner-Johnson went on the list on Dec. 30, missing New Orleans’ Week 17 victory over Carolina.

In his second season out of Florida, Gardner-Johnson had 13 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception.

He is expected to play in Sunday’s wild-card matchup. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Gardner-Johnson has been keeping up with the team through Zoom and practice video.