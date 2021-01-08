Saints GM: Whether Drew Brees returns in 2021 is entirely up to him

Getty Images

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis says no decisions have been made about Drew Brees‘ future, but if Brees wants to return, the Saints want him.

Loomis said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Brees can be the Saints’ starting quarterback in 2021 or he can choose to ride off into the sunset, and the Saints won’t pressure him in either direction.

“When you have a quarterback that’s — I don’t like to say at his age, because that doesn’t sound right, but it’s true — it’s been year to year for him for a while. It’s up to him each year to determine: ‘Do I want to play next year or not?’ We give him his space, we give him time at the end of the season to determine that, and we’ll see what happens next year. I’m not counting him out. It’s going to be entirely up to him,” Loomis said.

Brees turns 42 next week, and the broken ribs and punctured lung he suffered this season may have him thinking more than ever about retirement. But Brees is still playing well, and he says his approach this season hasn’t been any different than other recent seasons. For now, no one is sure whether Brees is entering his last NFL postseason.