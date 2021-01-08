Seahawks add Rashaad Penny to their injury report, list him as questionable

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny popped up on the team’s practice report Thursday. He was limited with a knee injury.

It went unnoticed, though, because the Seahawks didn’t give Penny a designation.

They now have.

The Seahawks updated their injury report Friday, ahead of Saturday’s wild-card game against the Rams, listing Penny as questionable with his injury.

Penny has had a limited role since returning from a torn ACL that kept him out more than a year. He has played 38 offensive snaps in three games, with 11 touches for 34 yards.

The Seahawks still have Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas available and could add Alex Collins to the active roster, if needed.