Seahawks elevate Alex Collins from practice squad

With Rashaad Penny (knee) downgraded to questionable on Friday, the Seahawks have activated running back Alex Collins from their practice squad for Sunday’s wild-card matchup against the Rams.

Collins has appeared in three games this season, including Seattle’s Week 10 loss to Los Angeles. He started that game, registering 43 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Collins also scored a touchdown in Seattle’s Week 17 victory over San Francisco.

Collins has 77 yards on 18 attempts this season.

Penny missed most of the season with a knee injury. He’s played the last three weeks, but totaled only 34 yards on 11 carries.