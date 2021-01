Travis Kelce, Aaron Donald unanimously selected as All-Pros

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald highlight this year’s All-Pro team, as the only two players who were selected by all 50 Associated Press voters.

The full first-team All-Pro squad is below:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs; Stefon Diggs, Bills; Davante Adams Packers

Running back: Derrick Henry, Titans

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Left tackle: David Bakhtiari, Packers

Left guard Quenton Nelson, Colts

Center: Corey Linsley, Packers

Right guard: Brandon Scherff, Washington

Right tackle: Jack Conklin, Browns

Edge rusher: T.J. Watt, Steelers; Myles Garrett, Browns

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald, Rams; DeForest Buckner, Colts

Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks; Darius Leonard, Colts; Fred Warner, 49ers

Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Dolphins; Jalen Ramsey, Rams

Safety: Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers (tie) and Budda Baker, Cardinals (tie)

Special teamer: George Odum, Colts

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Ravens

Kickoff returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears

Kicker: Jason Sanders, Dolphins

Punter: Jake Bailey, Patriots

Punt returner: Gunner Olszewski, Patriots