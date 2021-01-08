Trey Hendrickson out for Saints on Sunday

Getty Images

The Saints will be without their sack leader against the Bears on Sunday.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out of the game. Hendrickson has a neck injury and went from limited participation on Wednesday to being out of practice Thursday. He remained on the sideline for Friday’s session.

Hendrickson also missed Week 16 because of his neck, but returned to play last weekend and had a sack. He finished the year with 13.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits.

Guard Nick Easton is the only other player with an injury designation. He will not play because of a concussion.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas remains on injured reserve, so he is not on the team’s injury report. He must be activated by Saturday afternoon in order to play in the game.