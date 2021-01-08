Washington promotes Dontrelle Inman for Saturday’s game

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has added a wide receiver to the roster ahead of Saturday’s home playoff game against the Buccaneers.

Dontrelle Inman has been summoned from the practice squad. The Football Team listed wide receiver Terry McLaurin as questionable to play with an ankle injury, but head coach Ron Rivera indicated on Thursday that he will play against the Bucs.

Inman appeared in 10 games for Washington this season. He caught 18 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, but last caught a pass in Week 12.

The promotion gives Washington seven receivers for Saturday’s game. Cam Sims, Steven Sims, Isaiah Wright, Robert Foster, and Antonio Gandy-Golden join McLaurin and Inman in that group.