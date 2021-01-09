Aaron Donald questionable to return with rib injury

Getty Images

Aaron Donald walked back to the Rams’ locker room after registering a quarterback hit on Russell Wilson.

With 10:04 left in the third quarter, Donald got pressure on Wilson, forcing him to throw a deep ball to DK Metcalf earlier than he would’ve liked. The pass was too long and incomplete. But Donald immediately grabbed his abdomen before walking off the field.

On the Fox broadcast, Tom Rinaldi reported Donald was struggling to breathe as he reached the sideline.

Donald is officially questionable to return with a rib injury.