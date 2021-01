Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith will not get to continue his storybook season tonight.

Instead, Smith will be inactive because of his lingering calf injury, according to multiple reports.

That means Taylor Heinicke will be Washington’s starting quarterback. The inexperienced Heinicke is making his first start for Washington in a very big game, going up against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Backin up Heinicke will be Steven Montez, the only other quarterback on the Football Team’s roster.