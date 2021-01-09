Antonio Brown scores 36-yard touchdown to give Bucs 9-0 lead

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is getting hot at the right time for the Buccaneers. He scored four touchdowns in the last three games of the regular season.

He scored a touchdown in the first quarter Saturday night.

Brown caught a 36-yard pass from Tom Brady with 2:51 remaining in the opening quarter. Ryan Succop, who made a 29-yard field goal earlier in the quarter, had his extra point blocked.

The Bucs lead the Washington Football Team 9-0.

Tampa Bay drove 58 yards in six plays after Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted a Taylor Heinicke pass that was tipped at the line by Kevin Minter, who is filling in for Devin White.

Brady is 5-for-11 for 95 yards and the interception. Chris Godwin has two catches for 29 yards.