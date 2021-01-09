Bengals hire Frank Pollack as offensive line coach/run game coordinator

Getty Images

The Bengals fired several assistant coaches earlier this week, including offensive line coach Jim Turner.

They already have replaced Turner.

The Bengals announced Frank Pollack as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Pollack, 53, previously served as the Bengals’ offensive line coach in 2018. He worked for the Jets the past two seasons.

“Frank will help us make great strides in the run game and protections,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He brings great technical skills in player development and his familiarity with some of our current offensive linemen will allow him to get to work right away. We interviewed several strong candidates to get the best outcome for our team. I am excited about the experience Frank brings to our offense.”

Pollack made a name for himself during the five seasons he spent in Dallas. He was the assistant offensive line coach to Bill Callahan in 2013-14 before Callahan left for Washington.

Pollack replaced Callahan and was the Cowboys’ offensive line coach from 2015-17.

“Coach Pollack is a high energy guy, and we’re excited to work with him again,” center Trey Hopkins said in a statement. “We know the kind of work he expects and the kind of results we can achieve. He demands a lot and is very clear with his instructions. He is a great coach to play for.”